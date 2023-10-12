城市生活

科學家在小行星樣本中發現豐富的水和碳，支持生命起源理論

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
科學家在小行星樣本中發現豐富的水和碳，支持生命起源理論

A recent analysis of a sample collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu has revealed the presence of abundant water and carbon, according to the US space agency NASA. These findings provide further evidence for the theory that life on Earth may have originated from outer space. NASA administrator Bill Nelson referred to the sample as “the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.”

The preliminary analysis involved scanning the sample using various techniques, including electron microscopy and X-ray computed tomography. The results suggest the possibility of additional discoveries that could support the hypothesis that celestial objects such as comets, asteroids, and meteorites seeded early Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

NASA emphasized the significance of studying the secrets within the rocks and dust from Bennu. These insights could shed light on the formation of our solar system, the potential seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the need to prevent asteroid collisions with our planet.

The sample, collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a seven-year roundtrip mission, was contained in a sealed capsule that was parachuted back to Earth last month. Although attendees of the event were not able to view the samples firsthand, images showed a collection of charcoal-colored rocks, pebbles, and dust from the outer portion of the sample storage canister.

Further examination of the sample revealed a high concentration of carbon, crucial for life on Earth, along with water molecules locked within clay fibers. Scientists also identified iron minerals, suggesting a water-rich environment during its formation. The asteroid Bennu, known as a rubble pile, holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

