科學

美國宇航局揭示了小行星樣本的發現，包括含水礦物

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
NASA recently provided a glimpse into the contents of a sealed capsule that was returned to Earth last month, containing a sample of carbon-rich soil collected from the surface of an asteroid. The sample, which was gathered by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the asteroid Bennu, was unveiled at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. It was the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth for analysis.

The initial image of the sample revealed a cluster of small rocks, pebbles, and dust, which had been left in the outer portion of the sample-collection assembly. Technicians are currently disassembling the hardware to access the bulk of the specimen, a process expected to take two more weeks. However, scientists wasted no time examining the “bonus” material with electron microscopes and X-ray instruments.

The analysis showed that the sample contained carbon-rich material, comprising almost 5% of the sample’s weight. Additionally, water molecules were found locked within the crystallized structure of clay fibers. Iron minerals, indicative of a water-rich environment, were also discovered. These findings could support the hypothesis that the primordial ingredients for life on Earth were delivered by celestial objects like asteroids and comets.

Bennu, the asteroid from which the sample was collected, is described as a loose clump of rocky material held together by gravity. It provides valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. The capsule containing the sample was initially inspected at a landing site in Utah before being transported to Houston for further examination.

In the coming months, the sample will be distributed to numerous scientists across 60 laboratories worldwide. The estimated weight of the sample upon landing was about 250 grams, exceeding the scientists’ minimum requirement of 60 grams.

This accomplishment by NASA adds to the growing understanding of asteroids and their significance in shaping the early solar system. The agency is set to launch another mission to a distant asteroid called Psyche, which is believed to be the remnants of a protoplanet’s core and the largest metallic object in the solar system.

來源：
– NASA unveils first pictures from asteroid probe’s soil sample | Reuters

By 加布里埃爾博塔

