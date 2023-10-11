城市生活

科學

美國宇航局公佈了在太空中收集的最大小行星樣本的第一張圖像

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
NASA has unveiled the first images of the largest asteroid sample ever collected in space. The sample was gathered by the OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and returned to Earth two weeks ago. The images, along with preliminary scientific analysis, were presented in a live-streamed news conference held by the space agency.

Unlike previous missions, such as Japan’s Hayabusa2, which returned smaller amounts of material, OSIRIS-REx collected an impressive 250 grams (half a pound) of rock and dust. This significant amount is expected to provide invaluable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origins of life itself.

Scientists were particularly interested in sampling Bennu because of the belief that it contains organic compounds. Similar asteroids might have delivered these organic building blocks to Earth, potentially playing a role in the emergence of life. Bennu’s intersecting orbit with our planet also made it an accessible target for sample collection.

During the process of collecting the sample, some of the finer material escaped due to a sealing flap getting wedged open. However, this unexpected “problem” provided an exciting discovery known as “bonus particles.” These particles, described as black dust and debris, were found coating the sample collector, providing researchers with additional materials to study.

The data gathered from the spacecraft also revealed intriguing insights about Bennu’s composition. Its exterior particles were found to be loosely packed, comparable to stepping into a pit of plastic balls. Understanding its composition could prove useful in determining strategies to redirect Bennu’s trajectory if needed to avoid a potential collision with Earth in the future.

Overall, the first images and analysis of the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission mark an important step in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system and shedding light on the origins of life.

資料來源：美國宇航局

