城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·魯比奧在創紀錄的太空飛行後返回地球

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·魯比奧在創紀錄的太空飛行後返回地球

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has returned to Earth after completing the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut. Rubio spent a total of 371 days in space as a member of Expeditions 68-69 aboard the International Space Station. His extended mission provided valuable insight into the effects of long-duration spaceflight on astronauts, particularly as NASA prepares for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Rubio’s historic achievement will be celebrated with a news conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on October 13th. The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the agency’s app, and website. Members of the media interested in attending in person or virtually are encouraged to contact the NASA Johnson newsroom for more information.

During his mission, Rubio completed over 5,936 orbits of the Earth and traveled more than 157 million miles, equivalent to 328 trips to the Moon and back. He witnessed the arrival and departure of numerous spacecraft, both crewed and cargo missions. Rubio actively participated in various scientific activities, conducting research on human health, plant growth techniques, and commanding autonomous robots from space.

Rubio’s mission marks an important milestone in NASA’s exploration of space. Extended missions like his provide crucial data for understanding the physical and psychological effects of living in microgravity for long periods. This knowledge will be essential as NASA embarks on ambitious missions to the Moon with the Artemis program and prepares for the eventual human exploration of Mars.

For the latest news and updates on the International Space Station and NASA’s space station missions, visit NASA’s website and follow their social media platforms.

來源：
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/station

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

在加拿大發現的三角龍頭骨現於皇家泰瑞爾博物館展出

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

天文學家發現宇宙中奇異的爆炸：發光快藍色光學瞬變之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

科學家遇到“好問題”，因為樣本罐含有大量來自小行星貝努的物質

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

中國計劃擴建太空站作為國際太空站的替代方案

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論