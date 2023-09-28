城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局組建響應小組以解決對火星樣本返回任務的擔憂

By羅伯特·安德魯

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國宇航局組建響應小組以解決對火星樣本返回任務的擔憂

NASA has established a response team following an independent review of the agency’s plans for its Mars Sample Return mission. The mission, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to retrieve samples from the Red Planet and marks several firsts, including the first launch from another planet and the first rendezvous in orbit around another planet.

The review board’s report, submitted earlier this month, highlighted important scientific objectives of the mission but also raised concerns about potential budgetary issues. The report included 20 observations and 59 suggestions for the proposed mission.

One of the main concerns raised in the report is the ballooning costs of the Mars Sample Return mission, which could potentially overshadow other projects and priorities in the long run. Launching the mission by 2030, as intended, would require an estimated $8 billion to $11 billion.

To address the concerns raised in the report, the newly formed response team, led by NASA’s deputy associate administrator for science, Sandra Connelly, will evaluate the findings and recommendations. The team has until the second quarter of 2024 to propose a course of action, and the official confirmation of the mission’s cost and schedule will be determined after the review’s conclusion.

In response to the report, NASA aims to improve communication about the mission’s significance to the public and reassess the mission’s management structure to reduce overhead. The agency recognizes the complexity of the Mars Sample Return mission and the strategic investment that has been made in its development.

Independent review boards, like the one commissioned for the Mars Sample Return mission, play a crucial role in assessing whether mission goals are being achieved within the allocated budget. NASA aims to address any necessary changes identified in the report to ensure the success of the mission.

來源：
– 來源文章：[來源]
– Ars Technica: [source]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

OSIRIS-REx 任務：檢視小行星貝努的樣本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

COSPAR 推出新的小型衛星能力建設計劃

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

美國太空總署的哈伯望遠鏡捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恆星爆炸的殘餘物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

OSIRIS-REx 任務：檢視小行星貝努的樣本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

COSPAR 推出新的小型衛星能力建設計劃

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的哈伯望遠鏡捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恆星爆炸的殘餘物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 Psyche 太空船因推進器問題而延誤

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論