NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has begun its journey to a unique metal-covered asteroid, marking the first exploration of its kind. The spacecraft, named after the asteroid it is pursuing, Psyche, is expected to reach its destination in 2029 after a six-year journey. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the remnants of an early planet’s core, providing valuable insights into the inner workings of Earth and other rocky planets.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, drawing applause from ground controllers as it successfully separated from the rocket’s upper stage. This mission represents a departure from previous missions that have focused on rocky or icy asteroids. Psyche, the largest of the nine known metal-rich asteroids, orbits the sun in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Astronomers have determined that Psyche is approximately 232km wide and 280km long. It is believed to be composed of iron, nickel, and other metals, along with the possibility of silicates. Its predominantly grey surface is expected to be covered with fine metal grains resulting from cosmic impacts. While scientists imagine the asteroid featuring spiky metal craters, towering metal cliffs, and eroded lava flows encrusted with metals, they acknowledge that their speculations could be off the mark.

Aside from its metal content, Psyche is of great interest to scientists due to its potential role as a planetary building block from the early solar system. Its study can provide answers to fundamental questions about the origins of life on Earth and the factors that make our planet habitable. By examining Psyche, scientists hope to better understand the role of Earth’s iron core in creating the protective magnetic field that shields our atmosphere and enables life to thrive.

Managed by Arizona State University, the $2.4 billion mission will take a roundabout route to reach the asteroid. The spacecraft will first use Mars for a gravity boost in 2026 before entering orbit around Psyche in 2029, where it will remain until at least 2031. This ambitious mission holds the promise of expanding our knowledge about the early solar system and the inner workings of our own planet.

Sources: NASA, Associated Press