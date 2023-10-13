城市生活

科學

科學家計劃造訪富含金屬的小行星尋找外星線索

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
科學家計劃造訪富含金屬的小行星尋找外星線索

Scientists from Arizona State University are embarking on a mission to study a metal-rich asteroid in order to gain insight into Earth’s own metal core and to answer fundamental questions about the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The asteroid, which is approximately 144 miles across and 173 miles long, is believed to be brimming with iron, nickel, and other metals. Scientists also suspect the presence of silicates on its surface, which may be covered with fine metal grains from cosmic impacts.

Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the lead scientist of the mission, envisions the asteroid to have spiky metal craters, huge metal cliffs, and metal-encrusted eroded lava flows. The asteroid may also contain trace amounts of gold, silver, platinum, or iridium. However, Elkins-Tanton emphasizes that the true nature of the asteroid is likely to surpass any expectations. She hopes that the mission will uncover discoveries that are outside of our current understanding.

The $1.2 billion mission, led by Arizona State University on behalf of NASA, will utilize a spacecraft equipped with solar electric propulsion and xenon gas-fed thrusters. The spacecraft will take a roundabout route, including a gravity boost from Mars, to reach the asteroid by 2029. Once there, it will attempt to enter orbit and study the asteroid for at least two years. The mission will also test an experimental communication system using lasers instead of radio waves, potentially yielding a significant increase in data transmission from deep space.

This mission holds great promise to provide valuable insights into the origins of our solar system and the conditions necessary for the emergence of life on Earth. By studying the metal-rich asteroid, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of Earth’s own metal core and the magnetic field that shields our atmosphere.

來源：
——瑪西亞‧鄧恩，美聯社

By 加布里埃爾博塔

