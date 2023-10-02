城市生活

美國太空總署毅力號火星車觀測火星上的塵埃渦

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured footage of a dust vortex sweeping along the western edge of the Martian crater Jezero. The event, recorded on August 30, 2023, revealed that the dust vortex was moving at approximately 12 mph (19 km/h), with a width of 60 meters and a height of 2 kilometers.

Although dust tornadoes are observed both on Earth and Mars, those on the Red Planet have the potential to grow much larger. These Martian vortices play a crucial role in redistributing dust within the planet’s atmosphere, making them a fascinating subject of study for scientists.

Studying dust vortices on Mars can provide valuable insights into atmospheric dynamics and the behavior of dust particles in an extraterrestrial environment. By examining the movement and characteristics of these vortices, researchers can gain a better understanding of how they contribute to the overall climate and weather patterns on Mars.

In addition to its observations of the dust vortex, the Perseverance rover has been setting new speed records on the Martian surface. Equipped with the AutoNav automatic navigation system, the rover has surpassed previous rovers in terms of travel efficiency.

During a recent journey over Snowdrift Peak, Perseverance covered a distance of 759 meters in significantly less time compared to previous missions. This highlights the capabilities of the rover’s navigation system, allowing it to explore and collect data at an accelerated pace.

These achievements by the Perseverance rover mark important milestones in our pursuit of knowledge about Mars. With ongoing advancements in technology and data collection, we can continue to unravel the mysteries of the Red Planet and expand our understanding of the universe.

定義：
– Dust vortex: A swirling column of airborne particles, such as dust, that rotates rapidly around a central axis.
– Martian crater Jezero: A crater on Mars selected as the landing site for NASA’s Perseverance rover due to its geological and astrobiological significance.
– AutoNav: Automatic navigation system used by the Perseverance rover to autonomously plan and execute traverses on Mars.

來源：
– NASA: Report on dust vortex observation by Perseverance rover on Mars.

