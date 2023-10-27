城市生活

木星的雲層揭示了一個圖像世界

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA never fails to amaze us with its stunning space discoveries, and this time is no different. Just in time for Halloween, the space agency shared an image of Jupiter’s clouds and storms that looks eerily like a face. But don’t be fooled, it’s not actually a face staring back at us from the largest planet in our solar system.

Captured by the Juno spacecraft’s JunoCam, the image was processed by Vladimir Tarasov using publicly available data. Taken on September 7, the spacecraft was approximately 4,800 miles away from Jupiter’s clouds. What makes this image particularly interesting is that it showcases Jupiter’s polar regions, a unique focus of Juno’s mission.

The face-like appearance is a result of pareidolia, a fascinating phenomenon where our brains recognize patterns and faces in random objects or shapes. It’s no different from seeing a dog or a cat in the clouds on a sunny day. However, this particular image does bear a striking resemblance to a character from a classic episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

But wait, there’s more! The Juno mission has been a treasure trove of fascinating imagery, and there may be more surprises waiting to be discovered. Thanks to NASA’s commitment to public outreach, the JunoCam camera is dedicated to citizen science, allowing members of the public to process these incredible images using various techniques.

If you’re curious to explore these captivating images further, you can find them on NASA’s website, along with data from the Juno mission. Even if you don’t spot any more faces, the sheer beauty and complexity of Jupiter’s clouds and storms are more than worth marveling at.

常見問題解答：

Q: What does the image from NASA show?
A: The image from NASA showcases clouds and storms on Jupiter that resemble a face.

Q：什麼是空想性幻想？
A: Pareidolia is a scientific term that describes our brain’s tendency to recognize faces and patterns in random objects or shapes.

Q: Can I find more images from the Juno mission?
A: Yes, you can find more images and data from the Juno mission on NASA’s website, as part of their citizen science program.

