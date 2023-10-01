城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 選擇 SpaceX 發射小型衛星研究太空天氣

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA 選擇 SpaceX 發射小型衛星研究太空天氣

NASA has chosen SpaceX to launch a pair of small satellites, known as TRACERS, in 2025 as part of a rideshare mission. TRACERS, or Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites, will be studying space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit.

TRACERS was initially selected by NASA as a heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) mission in 2019, with a budget of no more than $115 million. Originally planned as a secondary payload, it was intended to launch alongside another SMEX mission called PUNCH. However, NASA later announced that PUNCH would share a Falcon 9 rocket with another astrophysics mission called SPHEREx, with both missions launching in 2025.

Although the NASA announcement did not provide a specific launch date, spokesperson Leejay Lockhart confirmed that TRACERS would be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, slated to launch no earlier than April 2025.

The value of the task order awarded to SpaceX was not disclosed due to “competition sensitive information.” However, a government procurement database revealed that NASA added $3.593 million to SpaceX’s VADR contract, which may be linked to the TRACERS mission.

Once in sun-synchronous orbit, the TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere, studying the interactions between the solar wind and terrestrial magnetosphere. These interactions, known as magnetic reconnection, are vital for understanding space weather and its potential impacts on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over as principal investigator after the death of Craig Kletzing, also from the University of Iowa. Millennium Space Systems is responsible for building the spacecraft.

來源：
- 來源文章

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

中國嫦娥六號探月任務將搭載巴基斯坦衛星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

蠕蟲可以經歷類似恐懼的情緒嗎？

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 的 Psyche 任務再次推遲，預計 2023 年發射

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

中國嫦娥六號探月任務將搭載巴基斯坦衛星

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

蠕蟲可以經歷類似恐懼的情緒嗎？

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 Psyche 任務再次推遲，預計 2023 年發射

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

毅力號火星車在火星上捕獲了火星塵暴

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論