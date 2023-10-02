城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 尋求商業近地軌道開發計畫的產業投入

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA 尋求商業近地軌道開發計畫的產業投入

NASA is calling on American companies to provide their input on the agency’s requirements for end-to-end services as part of the Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Development Program. The agency plans to transition its operations in low Earth orbit to commercially owned and operated destinations after the decommissioning of the International Space Station, in order to maintain access to space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

Through a request for information (RFI), NASA is seeking feedback from industry to refine its anticipated requirements for new commercial space destinations. Industry insights will help shape NASA’s human-rating standards, ensuring that new systems meet the agency’s expectations for low Earth orbit operations and transportation.

NASA will hold an industry briefing day on October 12th, followed by a deadline of November 17th for RFI responses. The agency emphasizes that this is a crucial step toward transitioning low Earth orbit operations to the private sector, with NASA aiming to be one of many customers for services provided by commercial companies.

“We are seeking industry feedback on these draft requirements to ensure that the Commercial LEO destinations will be safe, reliable, and cost-effective,” says Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA Headquarters. By incorporating industry input, the agency aims to facilitate the development of new stations and destination concepts, driving down costs and encouraging innovation in the commercial space industry.

NASA has been engaging with industry since 2022 and has already hosted industry days to inform companies about crew and technical requirements. The feedback received during these interactions continues to shape the agency’s commercial services strategy for low Earth orbit destinations.

Ultimately, NASA’s goal is to establish a robust commercial marketplace in low Earth orbit where the agency can acquire services from private industry at a lower cost while focusing on its Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond. This strategy positions low Earth orbit as a training and proving ground for deep space missions and encourages the growth of the commercial space sector.

Source: Rebecca Turkington, Johnson Space Center, Houston

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NGC 4654 的壯觀圖像：室女座星團中的中間螺旋星系

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

Athena：人工智慧驅動的火災建模系統對抗新南威爾斯的叢林大火

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 太空船將歷史小行星樣本帶回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NGC 4654 的壯觀圖像：室女座星團中的中間螺旋星系

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

透過美國太空總署阿爾忒彌斯計畫進行月球探索旨在解開深空秘密

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論