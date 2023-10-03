城市生活

NASA 計劃在 2040 年代在月球上建造房屋

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA has revealed plans to build houses on the moon by the 2040s. The space agency intends to use a 3D printer to construct structures using “lunar concrete,” a material made from the moon’s surface. This ambitious project involves partnering with universities and private tech companies. While the moon is currently an inhospitable environment with no oxygen, abrasive dust, extreme temperatures, and rampant solar radiation, humans have been dreaming of returning to it ever since the Apollo mission in 1972. The European Space Agency sees living on the moon as a stepping stone towards eventually reaching Mars.

NASA envisions the moon as a training ground for future missions to more distant planets. Establishing a lunar colony will allow scientists to test processes like off-world construction, creating new materials, and ensuring the durability of structures in extreme environmental conditions. Moreover, the moon and Mars currently offer free real estate, making it crucial to be the first to establish settlements to secure valuable assets for future endeavors such as mining.

NASA aims to have not only astronauts but also regular civilians residing in its lunar homes. However, some skeptics argue that the timeline for these plans is overly ambitious, especially considering that the Artemis mission, which is set to return astronauts to the moon, has yet to take place (scheduled for 2024). Nonetheless, NASA’s Director of Technology Maturation, Niki Werkheiser, remains optimistic, stating that the agency has the right people and resources in place to achieve these goals.

Once humans settle on the moon, there will be numerous activities to undertake. One project, the Lunar Codex, aims to place the works of over 30,000 artists on the lunar surface. Additionally, there is ongoing research into the controversial science of reproduction in space.

Overall, NASA’s plans for lunar colonization signify a significant milestone in space exploration. By establishing a presence on the moon, scientists hope to gain valuable knowledge and experience that will aid in future endeavors to Mars and beyond.

