新發現表明遙遠星球上可能存在水海洋

概要：

定義：

– 系外行星：圍繞太陽系外恆星運行的行星。

– Methane: A chemical compound consisting of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms.

– Carbon dioxide: A colorless gas composed of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms.

– Dimethyl sulfide: A molecule emitted by phytoplankton in marine environments, and potentially linked to biological activity.

Scientists have made a new discovery that hints at a possible water ocean on a massive exoplanet called K2-18 b, located many light-years away from Earth. This finding was made after examining data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which observed the planet in the constellation Leo. The researchers detected the presence of methane and carbon dioxide in K2-18 b’s atmosphere, suggesting the existence of an ocean-covered surface beneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. However, the discovery does not guarantee the planet’s habitability.

The researchers also detected a weaker signal that could potentially indicate the presence of dimethyl sulfide, a molecule that is only produced by life on Earth. However, this finding is yet to be confirmed, and further observations will be conducted using the Webb telescope. The planet’s large size and high temperature make it unlikely to be habitable, with its interior potentially containing a mantle of high-pressure ice and an ocean surface that is too hot.

While previous evidence of water vapor has been found on other exoplanets, this discovery provides valuable insights into planets beyond our solar system. Astronomers believe that K2-18 b could potentially be an “Hycean” exoplanet, an ocean world that could harbor life. These findings highlight the need to consider a range of habitable environments in the search for extraterrestrial life.

來源：

– 劍橋大學

–美國宇航局