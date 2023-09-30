城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Stunning Footage of Martian Dust Devil

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Stunning Footage of Martian Dust Devil

The NASA Perseverance rover, in its ongoing search for signs of past life on Mars, recently captured footage of a gigantic Martian whirlwind. The dust devil, reaching a height of approximately 1.2 miles (2 kilometers), was spotted by the car-sized rover. While dust devils are a common occurrence on Mars, this particular one is noteworthy due to its size, measuring about 200 feet across.

The Perseverance rover is currently exploring the Jezero Crater on Mars, a location that once housed a flourishing river delta. Today, Mars is an arid planet, 1,000 times drier than the driest desert on Earth, with ample amounts of red dust that can be driven up into the atmosphere. The rover is now approaching an area where scientists speculate that there was a lake approximately 3 billion years ago. The minerals left behind on the ancient shoreline could potentially preserve evidence of ancient life, if it ever existed.

NASA is excited about the upcoming discoveries that the Perseverance rover may uncover. The rover’s final approach will lead it to a rock unit that played a crucial role in selecting the Jezero Crater as the landing site for exploration. The Mars 2020 scientists are buzzing with anticipation as they get closer to this significant location.

While Mars is currently the main focus of NASA’s research, the space agency also has plans to explore other worlds that may harbor conditions suitable for the existence of life. Among these destinations are moons such as Enceladus, orbiting Saturn, and Europa, orbiting Jupiter. Recently, scientists discovered an element essential for life on Europa, making it an intriguing target for further exploration.

With ongoing missions like Perseverance, NASA continues to push the boundaries of our understanding of the universe and search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

來源：
–美國宇航局

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

從月球背面收集樣本的新月任務

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

新視野號任務：探索冥王星及更遠的地方

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

意想不到的啟示：新的超新星挑戰對恆星的科學理解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

從月球背面收集樣本的新月任務

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

新視野號任務：探索冥王星及更遠的地方

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

意想不到的啟示：新的超新星挑戰對恆星的科學理解

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

探索地球和太空：模擬太空人的角色

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論