城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 解開了小行星 Bennu 的秘密：知識寶庫與外星生命的潛力

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 解開了小行星 Bennu 的秘密：知識寶庫與外星生命的潛力

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered a collection of asteroid Bennu’s regolith, creating a buzz around the world. This achievement marks a significant milestone in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s origins and the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

The mission, initiated in 2016, aimed to study the rocks and debris of Bennu, seeking answers to the enigmas hidden within. With the arrival of these invaluable samples, scientists have already made intriguing discoveries. The dark, carbon-rich rocks suggest the presence of vital ingredients for life, along with subtle indications of water.

Interestingly, the water found within the samples is not in its liquid form but trapped within mineral structures. Scientists, like Jason P. Dworkin, the project scientist for OSIRIS-REx, are avidly exploring the presence of minute water pockets within mineral grains. Similar discoveries have been made in certain meteorites, providing potential insights into the origins of life.

Utilizing a range of analytical tools such as scanning electron microscopes, infrared imaging, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, scientists are embarking on a preliminary journey to decode the composition of the regolith. While the team has yet to access the interior of the sample canister, they have already studied “bonus” material found on the collection apparatus, canister lid, and base. This examination has revealed concrete evidence of water and high levels of carbon within these particles.

The samples are proving to be a goldmine of data, with further studies promising to uncover profound insights. The OSIRIS-REx team has formulated twelve significant hypotheses regarding these samples, focusing on the quest for organic compounds essential for life and understanding the ancient history of our solar system.

Portions of the regolith will be sent to institutions worldwide for meticulous analysis, while substantial reserves are earmarked for future research endeavors. Jason P. Dworkin has expressed his hopes that these samples will inspire future generations of scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries beyond our current imagination.

In the coming weeks, months, and years, the global scientific community eagerly awaits the revelations that will emerge from these extraordinary samples. This mission highlights the insatiable thirst for knowledge within humanity and brings hope for profound discoveries regarding our cosmic origins.

來源：
– NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任務
– Jason P. Dworkin, project scientist for OSIRIS-REx

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

新研究探討了有機物對穀神星的影響

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

動物何時首次進化？ 解決爭論的新方法

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

「火環」日食吸引了數百萬地球人

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

新研究探討了有機物對穀神星的影響

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

動物何時首次進化？ 解決爭論的新方法

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

「火環」日食吸引了數百萬地球人

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

水膜在化學轉化中的作用

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論