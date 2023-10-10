城市生活

美國太空總署的哈伯太空望遠鏡捕捉到令人驚嘆的星系影像

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has recently shared breathtaking images of several galaxies, providing scientists and enthusiasts with a closer look at the wonders of our universe.

One of the featured galaxies is NGC 6951, an intermediate spiral galaxy located 78 million light-years away in the Cepheus constellation. The image reveals vibrant blue spiral arms enveloping the radiant white center of the galaxy.

In another image, NGC 685 takes the spotlight against a backdrop of faintly twinkling stars. This barred spiral galaxy showcases its bright central bar and curving arms. Situated approximately 58 million light-years away in the Eridanus constellation, NGC 685 is visible from the southern hemisphere at specific times of the year.

Moving on to NGC 5068, the image captured by Hubble focuses on the galaxy’s bright central bar, characterized by an abundance of mature stars. This barred spiral galaxy, located around 20 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation, also exhibits numerous star-forming regions and interstellar dust.

Another Hubble image features NGC 1087, a barred spiral galaxy that spans a diameter of 87,000 light-years. Positioned 80 million light-years from Earth, NGC 1087 reveals its grandeur in ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared light.

Lastly, the Hubble Space Telescope showcases an edge-on view of the lenticular galaxy NGC 612. The image captures a striking streak of orange and blue with Hubble’s visible and infrared capabilities. Situated approximately 400 million light-years away from Earth, NGC 612 boasts a mass of around 1.1 trillion times that of our Sun.

These breathtaking images not only captivate our imagination but also provide valuable insights for scientific research, furthering our understanding of the vastness of the universe.

定義：
– Intermediate Spiral Galaxy: A type of galaxy with features of both barred and non-barred spirals.
– Barred Spiral Galaxy: A spiral galaxy with a bar-shaped structure in its central region.
– Star-forming Region: An area within a galaxy where stars are actively forming.
– Interstellar Dust: Small particles of solid matter found between stars in a galaxy.

來源：
– NASA Hubble Space Telescope

