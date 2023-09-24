城市生活

美國太空總署太空艙成功將小行星樣本運送到地球

By羅伯特·安德魯

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has successfully made its way back to Earth. The capsule, part of the OSIRIS-REx mission, parachuted into the Utah desert after being released from the robotic spacecraft. This marked the third time that an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, with this sample being the largest to date.

The sample was collected three years ago from Bennu, a small carbon-rich asteroid. Bennu is classified as a “near-Earth object” due to its close proximity to our planet. It is of particular interest to scientists because its chemistry and mineralogy have remained relatively unchanged since its formation 4.5 billion years ago. The asteroid may contain organic molecules that could provide valuable insights into the origins of life.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which launched in 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample in October 2020. After departing from the asteroid in May 2021, the spacecraft traveled 1.9 billion kilometers back to Earth. On its descent, the capsule reached temperatures of 2800°C before parachutes slowed its speed, allowing for a gentle landing in the Utah desert.

The sample, estimated to be about 250 grams in size, will be examined in a “clean room” at the Utah Test and Training Range before being transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. From there, it will be distributed to scientists in laboratories around the world for further analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, having successfully completed its mission with Bennu, is now set to explore another near-Earth asteroid named Apophis.

