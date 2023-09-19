城市生活

新視野號和哈伯望遠鏡聯手觀測天王星和海王星

The New Horizons spacecraft, famous for its flyby of Pluto in 2015, is embarking on a new mission to observe Uranus and Neptune. These two distant planets are the least-visited in our solar system and present a unique opportunity for scientists to gather more information about them. To aid in this endeavor, NASA is reaching out to amateur astronomers to submit their observations of Uranus and Neptune.

Only Voyager 2 has visited Uranus and Neptune briefly in the past, making the information we have about these planets limited. New Horizons, however, provides a backward-looking view of the planets from its position in the Kuiper Belt, where Pluto resides. The Hubble Space Telescope will observe the illuminated sides of the planets, while New Horizons will capture photos of their dark sides, with the Sun in the distance.

Amateur observations are crucial in painting a complete picture of the planets, as they can track characteristics such as bright features in the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune. With limited observing time for New Horizons and Hubble, amateur data can continue to improve our understanding of these distant worlds.

To contribute, amateur astronomers can post their images of Uranus and Neptune online using the hashtag #NHIceGiants on X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook. Alternatively, images can be submitted online with relevant information such as the date, time, and filter bandpass used.

Uranus and Neptune are currently visible for most of the night, with Uranus rising and setting later than Neptune. Uranus can be found in the constellation Aries between Jupiter and the Pleiades, while Neptune is in southwestern Pisces. Observing these distant planets requires patience and a good-sized telescope, but the effort is worth it to further our knowledge of the solar system’s most distant worlds.

