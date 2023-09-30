城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 開始尋找價值 1 億美元的太空拖船設計方案

By曼波布雷西亞

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 開始尋找價值 1 億美元的太空拖船設計方案

NASA has initiated a search for design proposals for a space-tug that will be responsible for taking the aging International Space Station (ISS) out of orbit. The spacecraft, officially known as the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle, will focus on the final deorbit activity that will safely bring the ISS out of orbit over an ocean, away from populated areas. The cost of the spacecraft is estimated to be around $1 billion.

The decision to pursue the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle came after NASA and its partners conducted reviews that indicated a new spacecraft solution would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. Russian spacecraft had also been considered for this role earlier.

Design proposals for the space-tug can be novel designs or modifications of existing spacecraft. Interested industry members have until November 17th to submit their proposals. The spacecraft will be required to function on its first flight and have redundancy and anomaly recovery capabilities to continue the deorbit burn.

However, it will be several years before the space-tug is put into action for the ISS deorbit. NASA and three other space agencies plan for approximately seven more years of ISS usage. Beyond that, NASA has ambitions of using commercial space stations for its low orbit efforts.

資料來源：NASA

定義：

Deorbit: The process of safely bringing a spacecraft or object out of its orbit and returning it to Earth.

Space-tug: A spacecraft designed to maneuver and transport other spacecraft or objects in space.

資料來源：美國宇航局

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

深空之美：捕捉靈魂星雲

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

類星體和塵埃之間的連結：新研究的見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

深空之美：捕捉靈魂星雲

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

類星體和塵埃之間的連結：新研究的見解

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署太空人和俄羅斯太空人在完成一年的太空任務後返回地球

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

令人震驚的圖像揭示了“銀河洋蔥”和引力透鏡現象

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論