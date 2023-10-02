城市生活

毅力號火星車捕捉紅色星球上塵暴的影像

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover has captured a series of images showing a dust devil twister on the surface of Mars. The twister was observed moving along the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater, approximately 2.5 miles away from the rover. The images, taken on August 30, 2023, depict the lower portion of the dust devil in motion.

Dust devils on Mars are smaller and less powerful than tornadoes on Earth, but they play a significant role in redistributing dust on the planet. Scientists study these phenomena to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and improve current weather models.

The images captured by Perseverance reveal that the dust devil was approximately 2.5 miles away on the “Thorofare Ridge” and moving from east to west at a speed of about 12 mph. Its estimated width is nearly 200 feet, and although only the bottom 387 feet of the twister was captured, scientists believe it to be over a mile high.

According to Mark Lemmon, a planetary scientist at the Space Science Institute and a member of the Perseverance science team, the shadow cast by the dust devil provides an indication of its height. If configured as a vertical column, the shadow suggests a height of about 1.2 miles.

Dust devils on Earth typically form when rising warm air interacts with descending columns of cooler air. However, Martian dust devils can grow much larger than their Earth counterparts. Scientists are still working to determine the factors that contribute to the occurrence of dust devils in specific locations on Mars.

Perseverance has been exploring the Jezero Crater since its landing over two years ago. Its mission is to search for signs of ancient microbial life. The images captured by the rover are a testament to the continuous discoveries being made on the red planet.

資料來源：美國宇航局

