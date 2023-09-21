城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

國際太空站的未來：NASA 提議美國脫軌飛行器

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
國際太空站的未來：NASA 提議美國脫軌飛行器

NASA has announced plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the decade. As part of the station’s planned retirement, NASA has proposed the development of the US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), a spacecraft designed to safely deorbit the ISS. The ISS, a joint venture of five space agencies, has been in operation since 1998 and is set to continue until 2030, with Russia committing until at least 2028.

The safe deorbit of the ISS is a shared responsibility of all five space agencies, with the goal of avoiding populated areas. In preparation for the retirement of the ISS, NASA is seeking to transition its operations in low Earth orbit to commercially-owned and operated platforms. This shift aims to ensure continued access and presence in space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

Previous strategies for deorbiting the ISS involved using multiple Roscosmos Progress spacecraft. However, recent evaluations have led NASA to propose the development of a new spacecraft, the USDV, which would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. The USDV will focus on the final deorbit activity and may either be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It will be designed to function on its first flight and have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to carry out the critical deorbit burn.

Developing the USDV will be a complex and time-consuming effort, requiring years of development, testing, and certification. However, this proposed spacecraft represents a significant shift in NASA’s approach to deorbiting the ISS and ensures a safe and controlled decommissioning of the space station.

來源：
– NASA proposes deorbit vehicle for International Space Station retirement. (2023, September 21). India Today.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私政策

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

夜痛：失去夜空的悲傷

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

在索馬利亞隕石中發現兩種新的外星礦物

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

了解 Cookie 和隱私政策

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

夜痛：失去夜空的悲傷

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

在索馬利亞隕石中發現兩種新的外星礦物

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

馬裡亞納海溝發現深海病毒

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論