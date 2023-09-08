城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國宇航局太空發射系統火箭計劃成本缺乏透明度

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reveals that NASA lacks transparency when it comes to the true costs of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket program. The report examines the billions of dollars allocated to the development of the massive rocket, which had a successful debut launch with the Artemis I mission in late 2022. Surprisingly, NASA officials admitted that the rocket is too expensive to support its lunar exploration efforts as part of the Artemis program.

One of the major concerns expressed by the GAO is NASA’s decision not to measure production costs of various SLS rocket elements. Instead, NASA plans to monitor production costs and affordability through a five-year estimate, which the report deems as “poor tools” for measuring costs over time.

Additionally, the report highlights that NASA’s cost estimates do not account for delays to Artemis missions. The Artemis II crewed flight around the Moon is unlikely to launch before 2025, with the crewed landing on Artemis III likely to be further delayed. Despite this, some NASA officials claim that these delays will not impact the program’s cost estimate, which seems questionable.

To address the issue of unsustainable costs, NASA officials have acknowledged the need to improve the affordability of the SLS program. They have outlined a four-step plan to reduce costs, including stabilizing the flight schedule, achieving learning curve efficiencies, encouraging innovation, and adjusting acquisition strategies. However, specific cost-saving goals have not been identified.

While NASA’s recognition of the excessive costs is commendable, the report raises doubts about whether they can effectively control costs. Even with efforts to reduce engine costs by 30%, the SLS rocket engines remain significantly more expensive compared to engines in the commercial market.

In conclusion, the GAO report highlights the lack of transparency in NASA’s cost estimates for the SLS rocket program. While NASA acknowledges the need to address the issue of affordability, it remains to be seen whether they can effectively control costs and make the program sustainable in the long run.

來源：

Government Accountability Office (GAO) Report on NASA’s Space Launch System: [Insert Report URL]

定義：

1. Government Accountability Office (GAO): The United States’ government agency responsible for ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayer dollars.

2. Space Launch System (SLS): A super heavy-lift expendable launch vehicle developed by NASA used for deep space exploration missions, including the Artemis program.

3. Artemis program: NASA’s initiative to return astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and establish sustainable lunar exploration.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

