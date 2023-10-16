城市生活

NASA X-59 超音速首次飛行延至明年

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
NASA has announced that the highly anticipated first flight of its X-59 supersonic aircraft, initially planned for 2023, has been delayed to 2024. Despite this setback, the project has achieved significant milestones and the aircraft has been prepared for the upcoming flight.

The X-59 March 1.4 demonstrator, developed by NASA in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, has undergone rigorous testing of its integrated systems. The aircraft has successfully passed these tests and has now been moved to the flight line in preparation for its inaugural flight.

The X-59 aims to overcome one of the major challenges of supersonic flight – the loud sonic boom that occurs when an aircraft surpasses the speed of sound. By design, the X-59 has a shape that generates a quieter sonic boom, known as a “sonic thump,” which is expected to be significantly less disruptive than traditional supersonic booms.

Once in flight, the X-59 will collect data on the sonic thump produced and gather feedback from people on the ground to evaluate the acceptability of the noise. This data will inform future regulations and enable the development of a new generation of supersonic aircraft that could operate over land without causing disturbance to communities.

While the delay is disappointing, it is crucial for NASA to ensure the safety and success of the X-59’s first flight. Technical challenges and unforeseen issues are common in the development of experimental aircraft, and NASA remains committed to overcoming these obstacles.

As the X-59 progresses towards its first flight, the team working on the project will continue to carry out comprehensive testing and evaluations. The data collected from this groundbreaking aircraft will contribute to advancements in supersonic flight technology and pave the way for future innovations in aviation.

來源：
–美國宇航局
– 洛克希德·馬丁公司

