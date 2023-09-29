城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

美國太空總署的普賽克小行星任務延後一周

By曼波布雷西亞

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed by one week. Originally scheduled to take place on October 5, the launch has been pushed back to October 12. This delay will allow the NASA team to verify the parameters used to control the spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters, ensuring their long-term health. The adjustment in parameters was made in response to updated temperature predictions.

The one-week delay shortens the launch window for the mission, which now runs through October 25. On the same day the delay was announced, a flight readiness review was conducted, approving a “static fire” test of the Falcon Heavy rocket, which will carry the Psyche spacecraft. This test involves firing the rocket’s first-stage engines briefly while the vehicle remains grounded.

The Psyche mission will be the eighth launch for the Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation after NASA’s Space Launch System. It will also be the first NASA mission to utilize the Falcon Heavy.

The $1.2 billion Psyche mission plans to study a peculiar metallic asteroid bearing the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, with its outer layers stripped away through powerful impacts. This unique object has never been observed up close, and the mission hopes to provide valuable insights about its composition.

“I am so looking forward to seeing those first images,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division. “They are going to be spectacular, when we finally get to see what this metal looks like up close.”

