美國太空總署成功收集有史以來第一個小行星樣本

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s seven-year mission to collect an asteroid sample has finally come to fruition, providing valuable insights into potentially hazardous asteroids and the origin of organics and water on Earth. The OSIRIS-REx capsule, part of the mission, successfully landed on Earth, marking a significant milestone for scientific exploration.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, initiated in 2016, aimed to map and analyze the asteroid Bennu, which is classified as a potential Earth impactor. After a journey of several years, the spacecraft returned to Earth on September 24, carrying rocks and dust collected from the asteroid. To ensure the purity of the sample, the capsule was stored in a temporary clean room and flooded with nitrogen to prevent contamination by earthly substances.

Scientists hope that studying this asteroid sample will provide a deeper understanding of the nature of potentially hazardous asteroids and shed light on the formation of planets. Moreover, the samples may reveal clues about the origin of organic compounds essential for the development of life on Earth, including water.

The success of the OSIRIS-REx mission is not the end but rather the beginning of further exploration. NASA has ambitious plans for future asteroid-related missions, such as the upcoming Psyche mission, which aims to explore an asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter. Additionally, one year ago, NASA successfully tested the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), showcasing the agency’s ability to alter the orbit of an asteroid by impacting it at high speed.

These achievements demonstrate NASA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized that these missions inspire and unite people, reminding us that nothing is beyond our reach when we collaborate towards a common goal.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

