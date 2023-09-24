城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

小行星樣本返回艙成功降落在猶他州

By羅伯特·安德魯

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
小行星樣本返回艙成功降落在猶他州

A saucer-shaped capsule carrying asteroid fragments that may hold clues about the birth of the solar system successfully made its descent into Earth’s atmosphere and landed in Utah. The sample return capsule, which weighed 110 pounds and was 31 inches wide, was released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft after a seven-year, four-billion-mile journey. It contained a half-pound of rocks and soil collected from an asteroid known as Bennu in 2020.

During its descent, the capsule endured temperatures of over 5,000 degrees and a braking force 32 times the force of gravity. However, it successfully deployed its parachutes and safely touched down at the Utah Test and Training Range west of Salt Lake City.

Recovery crews from Lockheed Martin and the Utah Test and Training Range quickly arrived at the landing site to inspect the capsule for any signs of damage or contamination. It was determined that the capsule was intact and there were no breaches that could have allowed contaminants to enter.

The capsule was then transported to a temporary clean room, where it will be disassembled and the samples will be prepared for shipment to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The samples, which are the largest collection of extraterrestrial material since the Apollo moon program, will undergo detailed analysis to provide insights into the early formation of the solar system.

Scientists hope that the samples will help answer questions about why Earth is a habitable world and how the ingredients for life arrived on our planet. They believe that carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu brought these materials to Earth during the early stages of the solar system’s formation.

Overall, the successful touchdown of the asteroid sample return capsule marks a significant milestone in NASA’s exploration of asteroids and their potential role in the origins of life on Earth.

來源：
–美國宇航局

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

新證據顯示木星的衛星歐羅巴擁有生命成分

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

NASA 的火星樣本返回任務面臨挑戰、時間表延遲和預算問題

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

《大西洋新聞》作為哈利法克斯僅存的報攤慶祝成立 50 週年

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

新證據顯示木星的衛星歐羅巴擁有生命成分

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

NASA 的火星樣本返回任務面臨挑戰、時間表延遲和預算問題

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

《大西洋新聞》作為哈利法克斯僅存的報攤慶祝成立 50 週年

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署裝有小行星樣本的太空艙成功降落在猶他州沙漠

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論