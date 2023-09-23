城市生活

日益嚴重的太空垃圾問題

By曼波布雷西亞

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Space junk, also known as orbital debris, refers to the pieces of debris that are left behind in Earth’s orbit as a result of human activities in space. These include defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and other fragments. The proliferation of space junk has become a significant concern as it poses a threat to operational satellites and the International Space Station.

Satellites, which are used for communication, weather monitoring, and navigation, are responsible for much of the space junk. When they reach the end of their operational life, they become space debris. In addition to satellites, rocket stages that are no longer functional also contribute to the accumulation of space junk.

The danger posed by space junk lies in its potential to collide with operational satellites and spacecraft. Even small fragments of debris can cause significant damage due to the high speeds at which they travel. The collision of a satellite with a piece of space junk can result in the destruction of both objects, leading to further fragmentation and creating a cascade effect known as the Kessler Syndrome.

To mitigate the problem of space junk, various measures have been implemented. One approach is to design satellites and rockets in such a way that they can be deorbited, burning up in Earth’s atmosphere when they reach the end of their operational life. Another strategy is to actively remove space junk using robotic systems.

Efforts are also being made to improve space traffic management to reduce the likelihood of collisions. This includes tracking and mapping space debris, as well as implementing collision avoidance maneuvers when necessary.

In conclusion, the growing problem of space junk poses a significant threat to operational satellites and poses challenges for the future of space exploration. It is crucial to address this issue through measures such as deorbiting, active removal, and improved space traffic management.

來源：
– 歐洲航天局 (ESA)

