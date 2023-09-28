城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·盧比奧在破紀錄的太空停留後返回地球

By曼波布雷西亞

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·盧比奧在破紀錄的太空停留後返回地球

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest stay in microgravity by a US astronaut. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. Originally scheduled for a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio’s stay was extended to 371 days after a coolant leak was discovered on his original spacecraft while docked to the ISS.

Rubio’s mission marked several firsts: it was his first journey to space since joining the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit. In an interview, Rubio mentioned that if he had known his stay would be twice as long, he would have declined the assignment due to family commitments.

The record-breaking US-Russian cooperation in space is part of a ride-sharing agreement between NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, which was established in 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This arrangement ensures that both countries maintain access to the ISS in case of spacecraft issues. Rubio and his crewmates launched aboard the Soyuz MS-22 vehicle and arrived safely at the ISS.

Despite facing challenges during his mission, including a coolant leak caused by a micrometeorite or orbital debris, Rubio expressed gratitude to his family for their support. Upon returning to Earth, Rubio will undergo a period of readjustment due to the effects of long-term microgravity exposure. However, he is looking forward to experiencing the peace and quiet of Earth after the constant hum of machinery in space.

Sources: AP, NASA

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

科學家使用凱克宇宙網成像儀在沒有照明的情況下觀察宇宙網

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·盧比奧創下美國太空停留時間新紀錄

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

冷凍電鏡革命：新技術可對小蛋白質分子進行成像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

科學家使用凱克宇宙網成像儀在沒有照明的情況下觀察宇宙網

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·盧比奧創下美國太空停留時間新紀錄

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

冷凍電鏡革命：新技術可對小蛋白質分子進行成像

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

研究人員開發出使用改質單寧酸光阻進行金屬化的新方法

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論