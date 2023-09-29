城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·盧比奧創下美國太空停留時間新紀錄

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美國太空總署太空人弗蘭克·盧比奧創下美國太空停留時間新紀錄

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has achieved a remarkable feat, breaking the American record for the longest time spent in space. Rubio spent an impressive 371 days on board the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record. During his time in space, Rubio traveled approximately 157 million miles and completed 5,936 orbits around the Earth. This distance is equivalent to approximately 328 round trips to the Moon.

Rubio’s extended duration in space was not originally planned. His mission was intended to last six months, but an accident altered the course of his mission. In December, just three months after reaching space, the Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule that carried Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts experienced a massive coolant leak. This prompted concerns from NASA and the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, about the safety of the crew upon reentry.

Typically, astronauts return to Earth in the same capsule they launched on. However, due to the coolant leak, Rubio and his fellow crew members, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, had to wait for a rescue mission. They watched as other crews arrived and departed from the ISS while they awaited their return capsule, the Soyuz MS-23, which arrived in February 2023.

On a Wednesday morning, the trio finally departed the ISS in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule. After performing two burns to create a safety cushion distance, they began their journey back to Earth. The capsule successfully reentered Earth’s atmosphere and landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised Rubio’s accomplishments, stating that his record-breaking time in space contributes significantly to our understanding of long-duration space missions. Rubio’s dedicated service and invaluable scientific contributions on the International Space Station are highly appreciated by NASA.

With the safe return of Rubio and his crew members, the coolant leak saga has come to an end, marking a successful mission for NASA and Roscosmos.

定義：
– International Space Station (ISS): A space station in low Earth orbit where international crews carry out scientific research and experiments.
– Soyuz: A series of spacecraft used by Russia for human spaceflight.

來源：
——美國宇航局局長比爾·尼爾森
– Image Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images News/Getty Images

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

斯托克航太公司的漏斗火箭原型展示了成功的飛行測試

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

野火造成的陰霾和煙霧消散，迎來晴朗的天空和滿月

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

NASA 追蹤小行星 2009 UG 接近地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

斯托克航太公司的漏斗火箭原型展示了成功的飛行測試

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

野火造成的陰霾和煙霧消散，迎來晴朗的天空和滿月

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

NASA 追蹤小行星 2009 UG 接近地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

科學家使用凱克宇宙網成像儀在沒有照明的情況下觀察宇宙網

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論