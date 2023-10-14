城市生活

科學

美國宇航局宇航員弗蘭克·盧比奧反思在太空中的長期停留

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
During a recent press conference, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio spoke about his unexpected year-long stay on the International Space Station (ISS). Rubio explained that he took advantage of his extended stay to assess his performance and improve his efficiency. By reflecting on his accomplishments and areas for improvement, Rubio was able to become better at his job over time. He mentioned that the unique aspect of his situation was being able to implement the lessons he learned immediately, without having to wait for future missions.

Rubio’s extended stay in space was the result of a leak on his Russian Soyuz spacecraft in December 2022. As a result, he spent 371 continuous days in space, breaking a U.S. record for spaceflight. Alongside Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, Rubio safely returned to Earth in September 2023, six months later than originally planned.

Rubio also commented on the recent coolant leaks on the ISS. In addition to his Soyuz spacecraft leak, there have been two more incidents in the past year. A Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a leak during his mission, and a coolant leak in the Nauka module occurred just recently. While Rubio did not have specific details about the most recent incident, he emphasized the dedication of mission controllers in Houston and Moscow to analyze and understand the root causes of these leaks.

Despite the challenges and unexpected incidents that occurred during his time in space, Rubio emphasized the support and love he and his family had received from the community. The difficulties were put into perspective by his military background and his awareness of others who have experienced more demanding conditions while serving their country.

During his time in space, Rubio also had some light-hearted moments. He mentioned the loss of a ziplocked dwarf tomato that unexpectedly floated away. Despite spending several hours searching for it, he acknowledged the likelihood that it had desiccated and been disposed of. Rubio still hopes that someone will find the tomato someday as a little, shriveled reminder of his time in space.

In conclusion, Rubio’s extended stay in space allowed him to reflect on his performance and make improvements. Despite the challenges, he experienced support from the community and found moments of humor and fun amidst the unexpected incidents.

