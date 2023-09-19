城市生活

NASA 太空人 Tracy Caldwell Dyson 將與俄羅斯太空人一起執行 2024 年太空任務

By曼波布雷西亞

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson has been announced as part of the crew for the MS-25 Soyuz spacecraft mission, scheduled to launch in March 2024. This will be Dyson’s third trip to orbit, and she will be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya. The mission is set to last for six months, with Dyson returning to Earth in fall 2024.

The agreement between NASA and Roscosmos allows for integrated crews, ensuring that there are appropriately trained members on board the International Space Station (ISS) for maintenance and spacewalks. It also provides contingency plans in case of any issues with the crew spacecraft or emergencies that require an early return to Earth.

Dyson’s previous space excursions include a 12-day mission on the space shuttle Endeavour’s STS-118 in 2007, as well as a 174-day stint as a flight engineer for Expedition 23/24 in 2010. She also performed three contingency spacewalks in 2010 to repair a failed pump module.

Novitskiy, who has been to space three times before, and Vasilevskaya, who will be the first Belarussian in space, will also be part of the MS-25 mission. Novitskiy has accumulated 531 days in orbit and even took part in the shooting of a Russian space film called “The Challenge” on the ISS in 2021.

The inclusion of crew members from different countries highlights the importance of international collaboration in space exploration. With NASA and Roscosmos continuing their partnership, the mission is set to further scientific research and advancements on the ISS.

Source: NASA, TASS

