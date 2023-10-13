城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

800 英尺小行星 2021 NT14：與地球的親密接觸

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
800 英尺小行星 2021 NT14：與地球的親密接觸

Asteroids have captivated and concerned humanity for centuries, and their frequent journeys through the cosmos often catch our attention as they pass by Earth. While most asteroids pose no immediate danger, there are a few that warrant our concern due to their immense size and proximity. One such asteroid is the 800-foot behemoth known as 2021 NT14, hurtling towards Earth at an astounding speed of 30,874 km/h.

Unlike your typical space pebble, 2021 NT14 is larger than most asteroids that come close to our cosmic neighborhood. It measures a whopping 800 feet, equivalent to the size of a stadium. Its rapid journey through space is equally remarkable, racing towards Earth at an astonishing velocity.

The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on October 13th, coming within a distance of 4.43 million miles from Earth. While this may seem far in astronomical terms, even a small deviation from its orbit could have catastrophic consequences for our planet. However, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has reassured us that the asteroid will maintain a safe distance as it passes by.

Although there is no immediate need for panic, 2021 NT14 is classified as potentially hazardous due to its immense size. Therefore, it is crucial for us to closely monitor these massive space rocks on a daily basis.

NASA relies on various observatories, such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE mission, and the upcoming NEO Surveyor, to collect a significant amount of asteroid-tracking information. Additionally, planetary radar initiatives, including JPL’s Goldstone Solar System Radar Group, play a crucial role in NASA’s NEO Observations Program.

In conclusion, while the size and speed of asteroid 2021 NT14 may initially raise concerns, NASA’s diligent tracking ensures that we can rest assured it will maintain a safe distance during its close encounter with Earth. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing monitoring and study of these celestial objects.

來源：
– NASA 噴氣推進實驗室 (JPL)
– CNEOS Data from NASA

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

在蘇格蘭新地點發現罕見的閃亮客蟻

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

「火環」日食吸引了美洲數百萬人

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

蓋亞天文台在半人馬座歐米茄星團中發現了 XNUMX 萬顆新恆星

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

在蘇格蘭新地點發現罕見的閃亮客蟻

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

「火環」日食吸引了美洲數百萬人

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

蓋亞天文台在半人馬座歐米茄星團中發現了 XNUMX 萬顆新恆星

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學新聞：隱藏的水庫、大腦「說出」錯誤記憶以及向吉米·巴菲特致敬

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論