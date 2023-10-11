城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

磁星與星震：快速電波爆發的可能解釋

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
磁星與星震：快速電波爆發的可能解釋

Astronomers have long been fascinated by fast radio bursts (FRBs), which are sudden blasts of radio-frequency radiation that last just a few microseconds. These bursts of energy have been a mystery since their discovery in 2007. However, researchers at the University of Tokyo have provided new evidence that suggests some FRBs may be caused by “starquakes” on the surface of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are already extreme objects, resulting from the collapse of massive stars. They have a dense core composed mainly of neutrons and protons. However, magnetars are an even more extreme type of neutron star. They have intense magnetic fields that are a trillion times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field and can lead to highly energetic events. These events can be triggered by particle acceleration or magnetic disturbances within the neutron star.

In 2020, an FRB was detected coming from a soft gamma-ray repeater known as SGR 1935+2154, which is thought to be a magnetar. This discovery seemed to support the idea that magnetars could be responsible for some FRBs. Additionally, there have been FRBs that do not repeat, suggesting that the conditions that produce them may destroy their source, such as in the case of a blitzar. A blitzar is caused by the sudden collapse of an overly massive neutron star, releasing energy in the form of a fast radio burst.

Further research in 2022 revealed an FRB composed of nine individual bursts separated by 215 milliseconds, indicating that the source of the burst was likely near the surface of a magnetar. One proposed explanation for this burst is a phenomenon called a starquake, where the crust of the magnetar vibrates and emits bursts of radiation at a specific frequency.

This new evidence regarding starquakes on magnetars provides a potential explanation for the origins of some FRBs. By understanding the mechanisms behind these powerful bursts of energy, astronomers can gain insight into the nature of these extreme cosmic events.

來源：
– 英國皇家天文學會每月通知
– 東京大學

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

女性在短期關係中更喜歡體力，但為了長期成功更喜歡幽默感

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

安全觀看和拍攝日環食指南

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

太空中的衛星：對射電天文學的威脅以及我們與宇宙的聯繫

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

螢光用於測量暴露於臭氧的大豆的壓力水平

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論