城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

繪製神秘的仙女圈：全球現象

By加布里埃爾博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
繪製神秘的仙女圈：全球現象

A new study has revealed that the strange circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not limited to Namibia and Australia, but can be found across 15 countries and 250 locations worldwide. These enigmatic patterns consist of bare soil surrounded by rings of vegetation, and their formation has puzzled scientists for decades.

Using artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, researchers identified 263 sites where fairy circles have been observed. These sites include regions in the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia, and central Australia. The study’s findings indicate that fairy circles are far more common than previously believed.

The study also identified certain soil and climate characteristics associated with the presence of fairy circles. These include low nitrogen content in the soil and an average rainfall of less than 200 mm/year. Factors such as albedo and the state of aquifers were considered in the analysis. The researchers suggested that the excessive use of groundwater in arid areas could disrupt the formation of fairy circles.

Understanding the causes and ecological importance of these vegetation patterns is crucial. Research on the impact of fairy circles on ecosystem functioning and their potential as indicators of ecosystem degradation due to climate change is now possible. The study has also led to the creation of a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that could aid further research on their resilience to climate change and other disturbances.

In conclusion, the mapping of fairy circles across various countries sheds new light on their global distribution and provides valuable insights into their formation and ecological significance. Further research will be needed to unravel the mysteries of these intriguing patterns and their potential role in understanding the effects of climate change on ecosystems.

來源：

– “Mapping of fairy circles expands their global dimensions” – Universidad de Alicante (UA)
– Study published in the journal PNAS, titled “Global distribution and environmental conditions of fairy circles”

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

又千鈞一髮：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論