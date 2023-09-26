城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

格陵蘭峽灣出現神秘弧線

By加布里埃爾博塔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
格陵蘭峽灣出現神秘弧線

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

NASA 完成 AWE 專案的重要太空環境測試

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

細菌蛋白在穩定甲烷包合物中的作用

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

即將發生的大規模滅絕：盤古大陸終極與地球上生命的未來

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

NASA 完成 AWE 專案的重要太空環境測試

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

細菌蛋白在穩定甲烷包合物中的作用

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

即將發生的大規模滅絕：盤古大陸終極與地球上生命的未來

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新發現的穿山甲物種凸顯了研究的迫切需求

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論