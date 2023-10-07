城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

馬斯克 (Elon Musk) 預測 4 年內完成無人火星任務

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
馬斯克 (Elon Musk) 預測 4 年內完成無人火星任務

Billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced his prediction that the Starship could make an uncrewed mission to Mars within the next three to four years. Musk made this statement during a keynote address at the International Astronautical Congress, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan via video conferencing.

Despite the recent challenges faced by SpaceX’s Starship program, Musk expressed optimism about the upcoming test flight of the massive reusable rocket system. He mentioned that there is a decent chance of success for the test landing on Mars within the next four years. Musk shared his thoughts with Clay Mowry, the president of the International Astronautical Federation.

The Starship program faced scrutiny from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following its first and only launch, which took place on April 20. Although the launch resulted in an explosion and failure to reach orbit, SpaceX considered it successful due to the valuable data acquired during the test flight.

The FAA imposed a hold on SpaceX’s launches and triggered an investigation, leading to a list of 63 corrective actions. These actions include redesigning vehicle hardware, launching pad modifications to enhance robustness, increased design process reviews, additional analysis and testing of safety systems, and applying stricter change control practices.

SpaceX has been actively working on implementing these corrective actions. The company has made over 1,000 changes to the Starship, including the design of the spacecraft itself. One significant improvement is the planned ignition of the second-stage engines while still attached to the booster during the second flight.

Musk emphasized the efficiency of this approach from a physics standpoint, stating that it involves blasting the top of the booster with the second-stage engines. With numerous updates and enhancements being implemented, Elon Musk remains confident in the Starship’s capability to reach Mars in the near future.

來源：
– IANS News: [source]
– The New York Times: [source]

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

發現國際太空站並探索夜空

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

紐西蘭海底水庫可以解開「無聲」地震之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

線性缺陷的傳播速度比聲波快，這很重要

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

發現國際太空站並探索夜空

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

紐西蘭海底水庫可以解開「無聲」地震之謎

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

線性缺陷的傳播速度比聲波快，這很重要

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

普賽克任務：探索神秘的金屬小行星

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論