城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

NASA 結束火星制氧實驗

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 結束火星制氧實驗

NASA has recently announced the conclusion of the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), an experiment designed to extract oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars. MOXIE, created by engineers and scientists from MIT, has been run 16 times during its time on the red planet, producing a total of 122 grams of oxygen. Its peak production rate was 12 grams per hour, which exceeded NASA’s original goals. However, despite its success, there are no plans for a MOXIE 2.0.

The process employed by MOXIE involved filtering incoming air to remove dust and then compressing and heating it to 800°C (1,470°F). At this temperature, oxygen could be extracted from the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere. The extracted oxygen was then tested before being released back into the atmosphere. It took two hours to warm up the unit before the extraction process could begin.

MOXIE was a unique addition to the Perseverance rover, as it was aimed at supporting human exploration on Mars. It demonstrated that it is possible for a crew to survive on Mars and return home using resources available on the surface. The concept of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) is a topic of great interest within NASA and its partners, as they explore the possibilities of longer-term missions.

The oxygen generated by MOXIE has various potential applications, with the most significant being its use as propellant for rockets. However, substantial quantities would be required for this purpose. Despite the experiment’s success and the knowledge gained from it, there are currently no plans to develop a MOXIE 2.0. Instead, NASA’s next step will involve developing a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method for liquefying and storing the generated oxygen.

資料來源：NASA

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論