不斷變化的格局：科學領域的性別差異

A recent study published in PLOS Biology reveals that while gender imbalances persist within the scientific community, there are signs of progress. Led by John Ioannidis of Stanford University’s Meta-Research Innovation Center, the study analyzed data from the Scopus database, encompassing 5.8 million authors across all scientific disciplines.

Historically, men have dominated the field of science, with significant disparities in representation. However, the study found that the gender gap is narrowing, albeit slowly. Among all authors, men still outnumber women by 1.88 times, but this figure has decreased from 3.93 times for pre-1992 authors to 1.36 times for post-2011 authors.

Interestingly, the analysis also focused on top-cited authors, who represent the most influential voices in their respective fields. Among this exclusive group, men continue to outnumber women by 3.21 times, a decrease from 6.41 times for senior authors to 2.28 times for those who began publishing after 2011.

The findings further highlight the heterogeneity across scientific disciplines, with varying levels of gender representation among top-cited authors. In fact, only 18% of scientific subfields within the youngest group of authors demonstrated equal or greater representation of women as top-cited authors.

The study also examined gender imbalances in high-income countries versus other nations. While gender imbalances decreased over time in both groups, countries outside of high-income nations showed little improvement in terms of gender disparities among top-cited authors.

Additionally, a closer examination revealed that while women made up a significant proportion of the youngest group of authors, their progression to full professorship remained rare. This suggests the need for improvements in promotion pathways for talented scientists, irrespective of gender.

In summary, the study illustrates the progress made in reducing gender disparities within scientific authorship, but acknowledges that significant room for improvement remains. Efforts to address these imbalances must continue in order to create a more inclusive and equitable scientific community.

常見問題

Q: What is the Scopus database?



A: The Scopus database is a comprehensive repository that includes papers from various scientific fields. It was utilized in the study to evaluate the gender composition of authors.

Q: How was gender identity determined for authors in the study?



A: Gender identity was assigned with high certainty using the Scopus database, which likely relied on various indicators such as author names and affiliations.

Q: Were there any differences between high-income countries and other nations in terms of gender disparities?



A: The study found that gender imbalances decreased over time in both high-income countries and other nations. However, other countries showed little improvement in terms of gender imbalances among top-cited authors.

Q: What does the study suggest regarding the progression of women scientists?



A: The study highlights that while women are well-represented among the youngest group of authors, their progression to full professorship remains rare. This indicates the need for improvement in promotion pathways for talented scientists, regardless of gender.