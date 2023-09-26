城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

新發現：土衛二，土星的衛星，到處噴水

By羅伯特·安德魯

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新發現：土衛二，土星的衛星，到處噴水

Enceladus, one of Saturn’s moons, is behaving like a water sprinkler that won’t quit. This small moon, with a diameter of about 300 miles, is responsible for providing the water and ice that form one of Saturn’s iconic rings. It also shoots water throughout the entire Saturn system.

In 2005, the Cassini spacecraft made the groundbreaking discovery of geysers erupting from Enceladus’s south pole. These geysers, shooting water into space, have since been examined by Cassini, which even flew through them to analyze their composition.

Scientists have determined that the water spewing from Enceladus originates from a global ocean beneath the moon’s icy surface. Beneath the ocean, “vents” of hot water likely carry minerals, providing all the necessary ingredients for life.

In late 2020, the James Webb Space Telescope observed Enceladus and confirmed that the geysers are still active. These geysers release enough water to fill an Olympic pool in just two hours. The water merges to form a massive “plume” that stretches over 6,000 miles from the moon’s surface. Due to Enceladus’s orbital motion around Saturn, the plume spreads out and forms a “doughnut” of ice, encompassing the planet’s outermost ring. Consequently, Saturn’s ring system is constantly replenished by the plume.

However, approximately two-thirds of the water in the plume disperses, creating a thin, frigid “fog” that permeates throughout Saturn’s rings. This discovery provides valuable insights into the complex interactions and dynamics within the Saturn system.

It’s worth noting that the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in late 2021, will continue to provide more detailed observations of Enceladus and other celestial bodies, further deepening our understanding of the universe’s mysteries.

來源：
– Enceladus: Saturn’s Moon Sprays Water Everywhere – Damond Benningfield
– Image Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

2023 年罕見的四次超級月亮將於本週五結束

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署模擬銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

由於登陸器和漫遊車仍處於離線狀態，印度的月船三號任務面臨不確定性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

2023 年罕見的四次超級月亮將於本週五結束

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署模擬銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

由於登陸器和漫遊車仍處於離線狀態，印度的月船三號任務面臨不確定性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

一名韋克斯福德男子在他的後花園捕捉到令人驚嘆的北極光照片

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論