城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

城市噪音對花狨猴及其交流的影響

By加布里埃爾博塔

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
城市噪音對花狨猴及其交流的影響

A recent study conducted by researchers from Universidade Federal do Amazonas and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has revealed how critically endangered pied tamarin monkeys adapt their communication techniques in response to human-induced noise pollution. These monkeys, native to a small area in central Brazil, primarily rely on vocal calls and scent markings to communicate but are now faced with the challenge of adapting to urban environments.

The research team conducted observations on nine groups of wild pied tamarins, tracking their behavior for a period of 10 days. The main source of human-made noise in their habitat was road traffic, but noises from aircraft, park visitors, and military operations also contributed to the overall noise levels.

The study discovered a correlation between the increase in urban noise and the frequency of scent markings among the monkeys. As their vocal communication is hindered by the noise, the monkeys are relying more on scent markings to convey messages.

Pied tamarins use different scent markings for various purposes, including territorial and reproductive information. This evolutionary adaptation allows them to communicate over a prolonged period. However, it may not be as effective as vocal calls, especially as their habitat becomes fragmented due to urbanization.

Dr. Jacob Dunn, an Associate Professor in Evolutionary Biology at ARU, emphasized that human activities have significantly altered the acoustic landscapes to which many species were originally adapted. The rise in scent marking among the pied tamarins is thought to be a flexible adaptation to these changes in their environment.

This research sheds light on the behavioral shifts of animals in urban environments and highlights the potential challenges faced by critically endangered species like the pied tamarin. Further studies are necessary to understand how urban noise affects other aspects of their behavior and overall survival.

來源：
– Study conducted by researchers from Universidade Federal do Amazonas and Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)
– Published in the journal Ethology Ecology & Evolution
– Funding provided by the National Geographic Society, the Rufford Foundation, Primate Action Fund, and the International Primatology Society

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

利用光與植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

利用光與植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

國際太空站的未來：美國太空總署計畫控制脫軌

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論