來自海洋細菌的碳水化合物分子有望治療桑菲利波綜合症

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
A recent study published in Carbohydrate Polymers has discovered that a carbohydrate molecule derived from marine bacteria may hold therapeutic potential for treating Sanfilippo syndrome type A. Sanfilippo syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by a lack of specific enzymes needed to break down heparan sulfate, which leads to the accumulation of toxic fragments in cells and subsequent neurodegeneration.

Researchers conducted experiments using molecules derived from deep sea bacteria and compared their effects to heparin derivatives. These marine molecules, known as marine polysaccharides, demonstrated the ability to inhibit the enzyme responsible for initiating the degradation of heparan sulfate. The marine molecules were more efficient than heparin derivatives in preventing the degradation of heparan sulfate.

The researchers then tested one specific molecule, A5_3, derived from Vibrio diabolicus marine bacteria, in a mouse model of Sanfilippo syndrome type A. The mice were treated with A5_3 three times weekly for eight weeks. The study found that the treatment with A5_3 resulted in the normalization of metabolic markers associated with energy metabolism and cellular function in the brains of the mice. Additionally, markers of neuroinflammation, cell death, and nerve cell injury were reversed with A5_3 treatment.

The study also observed partial restoration of tissue integrity in the brain’s white matter, which contains nerve cell projections. Motor deficits exhibited by the mouse model of Sanfilippo syndrome type A were partially reversed by A5_3 treatment. Importantly, the treatment was well-tolerated by the mice.

These findings suggest that A5_3, a carbohydrate molecule derived from marine bacteria, has the potential to reduce inflammation, reverse metabolic dysfunction, and preserve brain tissue integrity in Sanfilippo syndrome type A. The researchers believe that these results highlight a new class of molecules with therapeutic potential for preventing neurodegeneration in various forms of Sanfilippo syndrome. Further research is needed to better understand the mechanisms of action and optimize the administration of these compounds.

– “Low-molecular weight sulfated marine polysaccharides: Promising molecules to prevent neurodegeneration in mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA?” – Carbohydrate Polymers

