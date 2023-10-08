城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

ISRO 對 Aditya-L1 太空船進行軌跡修正

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
ISRO 對 Aditya-L1 太空船進行軌跡修正

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

來源：
– 印度空間研究組織（ISRO）

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

The Intricate Dance of the Circadian Clock

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

The Intricate Dance of the Circadian Clock

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

銀河系中心具有湍流形成歷史的恆星青春噴泉

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

科學家在青蛙化石中發現薑色素的證據

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署的心靈任務：探索富含金屬的小行星

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論