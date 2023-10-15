城市生活

科學

發現「本都」板塊：古代地球缺少的一塊是婆羅洲

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands have made an incredible discovery using tomography, a technique for creating three-dimensional images of the Earth’s interior. They have found the ‘Pontus’ tectonic plate, which was previously unknown and thought to be a missing piece of the ancient Earth. This plate, which existed around 160 million years ago, has been identified as present-day Borneo.

The team of researchers, led by geologist Suzanna van de Lagemaat, had been studying seismic waves from earthquakes to identify ancient tectonic plate fragments. They suspected the existence of a large tectonic plate that once existed, roughly a quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean, and began their search in mountain ranges across Japan, Borneo, New Guinea, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

Their investigation led them to the northern part of Borneo, where they discovered oceanic fragments that likely belonged to the long-theorized Pontus plate. This finding was unexpected, as they initially believed they were working with remnants of a known plate. However, further analysis revealed that these rocks were from a distinct, previously undiscovered plate that originated from a much farther north location than expected.

By studying the rocks found in Borneo, the scientists were able to reconstruct the Pontus plate. Their research included the meticulous reconstruction of the “Ring of Fire” mountainous regions from Japan to New Zealand, where the Pontus plate was revealed to have existed. The movements of tectonic plates have had a significant impact on the Earth’s geological past, including temperature variations, changes in paleogeography, and the distribution of rare metals.

Computer models were used to investigate the geology of the area over the past 160 million years, leading to the discovery of a glitch between South China and Borneo. The Pontus plate, which developed at least 160 million years ago, gradually decreased in size until it was eventually forced beneath the Australian plate to the south and the Chinese plate to the north, disappearing approximately 20 million years ago.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the geological history of the Earth and provides valuable insights into plate tectonics and its effects on the planet’s evolution over time.

來源：
– Utrecht University (URL)
– Nature World News (URL)

