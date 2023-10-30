對黑洞最大旋轉的新見解

Black holes, those mysterious and fascinating cosmic entities, continue to astound scientists with their remarkable properties. Among them is their ability to spin at incredible speeds. According to a recent study, the supermassive black hole in our galaxy is rotating at an astounding rate, approaching the maximum limit set by the laws of physics.

Unlike tangible objects in the universe that have a physical surface, black holes are defined by their immense gravitational pull, which warps both space and time. The rotation of a black hole is not dictated by the spinning of tangible matter; rather, it is determined by the twisting of spacetime surrounding the black hole. This phenomenon, known as frame dragging, affects the space around the black hole, bestowing a spin upon it.

In the framework of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, the rotation of a black hole is measured by a parameter called “a,” which can range between zero and one. A value of zero indicates no spin, while a maximum spin corresponds to a value of one. This parameter represents the upper limit of a black hole’s rotation, dictated by the intrinsic characteristics of spacetime itself.

In a groundbreaking investigation, a team of researchers recently delved into the rotation of the supermassive black hole in our galaxy by analyzing radio and X-ray observations. They examined the distortion of light emitted from objects near the black hole caused by the frame-dragging effect. By carefully studying the intensity of light at various wavelengths, they were able to estimate the amount of spin.

The findings were awe-inspiring. The researchers determined that the spin parameter “a” for our galaxy’s black hole lies between 0.84 and 0.96, indicating an incredibly fast rotation. At the upper end of this range, the black hole is approaching the maximum rotational limit set by the laws of physics.

Interestingly, the observed spin parameter surpasses that of the black hole in the galaxy M87, which is estimated to be between 0.89 and 0.91. This discovery highlights the remarkable diversity in black hole rotation among different astronomical objects.

The study not only provides valuable insights into the rotation of black holes but also underscores the profound influence of spacetime on their properties. As astronomers continue to delve into the mysteries of these enigmatic cosmic entities, we await further revelations about their awe-inspiring characteristics and the vast cosmic dance they partake in.

常見問題

Q: What is frame dragging?



A: Frame dragging refers to the effect caused by the rotation of massive objects, such as planets or black holes, whereby they induce a slight twisting of spacetime in their vicinity.

Q: What is the maximum rotation limit for black holes?



A: According to the laws of physics, the maximum rotation limit for black holes is represented by a parameter known as “a,” which can range between zero and one. A black hole with an “a” value of one is considered to be rotating at the highest possible speed.

Q: How did scientists estimate the spin of the black hole in our galaxy?



A: Scientists estimated the spin of the black hole in our galaxy by observing radio and X-ray emissions from objects close to the black hole. The distortion of light caused by the frame-dragging effect provided valuable insights into the amount of spin.