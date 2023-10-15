城市生活

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
Charles Messier, an astronomer from the 18th century, compiled a catalog of celestial objects to aid in the discovery of comets. While observing a comet, Messier stumbled upon the 51st object on his list. This discovery, made 250 years ago, is now known as the Whirlpool Galaxy.

Initially described as a “very faint nebula, without stars”, modern telescopes reveal the Whirlpool Galaxy to be a magnificent spiral galaxy located approximately 25 to 30 million light-years away from us. It is slightly smaller than our own Milky Way galaxy.

Intriguingly, the Whirlpool Galaxy is not just a single galaxy, but actually consists of two galaxies that have experienced a close encounter. This cosmic collision has played a role in forming the beautiful spiral arms of the larger galaxy. The gravity of the smaller galaxy, resembling a bright cluster of stars found at the end of one of the larger galaxy’s spiral arms, has created waves that ripple throughout the core of the galaxy.

These waves compress clouds of gas and dust, resulting in the birth of new stars. These youthful stars, big and bright, outline the spiral arms of the Whirlpool Galaxy. However, their bright lifespan is relatively short-lived as they explode after a few million years. Remarkably, M51, as it is also known, has experienced three stellar explosions in recent decades, whereas the Milky Way has witnessed none. Nonetheless, the galaxy continues to give birth to new stars, perpetuating its stellar legacy.

Situated just outside Ursa Major, near the tip of the Big Dipper’s handle, the Whirlpool Galaxy serves as an accessible object of study for amateur astronomers with small telescopes.

