城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

冰川環境中鉛含量升高

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
冰川環境中鉛含量升高

Researchers from the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences have conducted experiments to explain the high levels of lead (Pb) found in glaciers and glacier meltwater. Lead, a hazardous heavy metal historically used in gasoline additives, has been transported in the atmosphere and deposited in remote areas. Despite the phasing out of leaded gasoline, the current levels of Pb in glaciated environments cannot be explained by atmospheric deposition alone.

The study by Krause et al. focused on incubating sediments derived from glaciers, icebergs, and streams in Antarctica and Greenland. The authors varied the experiment conditions, such as timescales, sediment amounts, and incubation temperature, to measure the release of lead into seawater.

The results revealed that warmer temperatures led to significantly higher amounts of lead being released. Furthermore, the study found that the released lead is eventually re-adsorbed by the sediments, which might explain the elevated levels of Pb in polar environments. This research is particularly significant considering the accelerated rate at which glaciers are receding globally.

Understanding the behavior, transport, and fate of lead in glaciated coastal environments is crucial for assessing the environmental impact and potential risks associated with elevated lead levels. The findings contribute valuable new information to this field of study.

引文：
Krause, J., Zhu, X., Höfer, J., Achterberg, E. P., Engel, A., Meire, L., et al. (2023). Glacier-derived particles as a regional control on marine dissolved Pb concentrations. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences, 128, e2023JG007514. doi.org/10.1029/2023JG007514

來源：
地球物理研究雜誌：生物地球科學
Lead (Pb) – a hazardous heavy metal
Glacier – a large mass of ice that forms over many years
Atmospheric deposition – the process by which atmospheric pollutants are deposited onto the Earth’s surface
Seawater – water from the sea or ocean
Sediments – particles that settle at the bottom of a liquid
Antarctica and Greenland – polar regions with extensive glacial coverage.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞
科學

生育研究先驅柳町龍三去世，享年 95 歲

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

漩渦星系：銀河相遇

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

我們腳下的聲音：透過聲學模式揭示岩石穩定性

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

生育研究先驅柳町龍三去世，享年 95 歲

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

印度首個太陽能任務 Aditya-L1 將於 XNUMX 月抵達拉格朗日點

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論