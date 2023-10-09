城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Newly Discovered Mini-Organ in Mammal Cells May Be a Defense System for DNA

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Scientists have identified a newfound mini-organ in mammal cells that may serve as an in-built defense system for the genome. This structure, called an “exclusome,” encloses free-floating genetic material in the cytoplasm of cells, keeping it away from the nucleus.

All animals, plants, and fungi have eukaryotic cells, which contain DNA within the nucleus. However, some DNA exists outside of the nucleus in the cytoplasm. Additionally, foreign genetic material from viruses and bacteria can enter the cytoplasm. How this genetic material is kept away from the nucleus and why it degrades if not used to make proteins has been a mystery.

Researchers believe that the exclusome could help explain how cells protect genetic material in the cytoplasm. This never-before-seen structure is speculated to be a relic from early eukaryotic cells and may be related to the development of the nucleus.

The exclusome consists of a double membrane and contains genetic material that codes for telomeres, which are protective structures at the ends of chromosomes. This telomere DNA forms rings that float around the cell and are enclosed by the exclusome.

While similar to the nucleus, the exclusome lacks certain elements, such as nuclear pore complexes, which selectively allow molecules into the nucleus. The exclusomes remained in the cell during cell division but did not pass on to the newly formed cells.

The discovery of the exclusome has implications for understanding how cells respond to invaders and for studying the development of cancer and autoimmune conditions. By capturing potentially dangerous or unnecessary genetic material, the exclusome may help cells identify and fight infections.

Further research into how cells respond to DNA outside of chromosomes could shed light on the relationship between plasmids and cancer. Telomere DNA, which is found within the exclusome, has been linked to cancer and plays a role in the indefinite cell division characteristic of the disease.

The study provides valuable insights into the defense mechanisms of cells and the intricate systems that protect genetic material. Understanding these processes could lead to advancements in cancer research and therapies.

來源：
– Study published in Molecular Biology of the Cell
– Senior study author Ruth Kroschewski, Institute of Biochemistry at ETH Zurich
– Birgitte Regenberg, professor of biology at the University of Copenhagen

