城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

編輯稱醫學期刊面臨誠信挑戰

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
編輯稱醫學期刊面臨誠信挑戰

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

Chandrayaan-3 模組上的科學儀器為未來的系外行星研究發送足夠的數據

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Chandrayaan-3：Vikram Lander 和 Pragyan Rover 的希望破滅

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

JWST 觀測顯示恆星污染幹擾了 TRAPPIST-1b 系外行星的測量

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

又千鈞一髮：小行星 2023 SW6 接近地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論