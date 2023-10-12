城市生活

NASA 的 Ingenuity 火星直升機在第 62 次飛行中創造了新的速度記錄

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
NASA has scheduled the 62nd flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter with the goal of achieving a new speed record for rotorcraft on Mars. Originally planned for only five flights as a technology demonstration, Ingenuity has surpassed expectations and continues to fly.

On its upcoming flight, Ingenuity will ascend to 18 meters and traverse 268 meters over 119.3 seconds, with a target speed of ten meters per second. The previous flight, Flight 60, reached a top speed of 8m/s. However, Flight 62 is expected to surpass this record, according to data analyzed by The Register.

In terms of distance covered and duration, Flight 62 will be ranked 24th and 34th, respectively. Ingenuity’s most recent milestone was achieving an altitude record of 24 meters on Flight 61 in October 2023.

It is worth noting that Ingenuity’s performance is remarkable considering its original mission was slated to end over two years ago. Operating in the challenging Martian environment, Ingenuity’s continued success is a testament to the ingenuity of the engineers and scientists behind the project.

Notably, Ingenuity’s speed record attempt coincides with another speed record set by NASA’s Perseverance Rover, which recently covered 347.7 meters in a single day without human intervention.

For its upcoming flight, Ingenuity will take off and land at Airfield Tau, with goals including imaging science targets and flight envelope expansion. The ongoing success of Ingenuity serves as an inspiration and showcases the incredible feats accomplished in exploring Mars.

