歐空局火星快車揭曉火星奇蹟：Noctis Labyrinthus

By羅伯特·安德魯

十月六日
The European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft has unveiled a breathtaking visualization of one of the most remarkable locations on the red planet, Noctis Labyrinthus or the “Labyrinth of Night.” Through the combination of numerous images captured by its cameras, a stunning animation showcasing this extraordinary area has been created.

Noctis Labyrinthus is characterized by an intricate array of deep canyons and valleys with steep walls. These distinctive features are a result of Mars’ tectonic and volcanic activities over time. Stretching for approximately 1,190 kilometers, this intricate region is nearly as long as the entire country of Italy.

This captivating area has become of immense interest to planetary scientists and geologists as it offers vital insights into the geological history and processes that have shaped the Martian surface. The evidence suggests that Noctis Labyrinthus has witnessed the flow of lava and the presence of water lakes until relatively recent geological times.

The visualization provided by Mars Express serves as a powerful tool in aiding researchers to understand the complex geological phenomena that have occurred on Mars. By piecing together thousands of images, scientists can explore the formation of the canyons and investigate the potential implications for the past habitability of the planet.

Overall, the detailed observation of Noctis Labyrinthus using the Mars Express spacecraft contributes significantly to our understanding of the Martian landscape. It serves as a reminder of the captivating wonders that await exploration and the invaluable role that space missions play in unraveling the mysteries of our neighboring planet.

定義：
1. Noctis Labyrinthus: A remarkable area on Mars characterized by deep canyons and valleys formed through tectonic and volcanic activities.
2. Mars Express: The European Space Agency’s spacecraft that has been orbiting Mars since 2003.

來源：
– 歐洲航天局 (ESA)

